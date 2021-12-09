Obituary - Ms. Lorrene Martin Goodson

COLLINS, Ga. -- Ms. Lorrene Martin Goodson, age 54, died Wednesday at her residence.The Metter, Georgia, native lived in Bulloch and Tattnall counties most of her life. She was a homemaker and had attended Aaron Church of God.Lorrene loved music, especially “Classic Country Jukebox”, and she enjoyed watching wrestling.She was preceded in death by her parents, William Wade Martin and Ida Jane Yarbrough Martin; and her biological mother, Irene Merritt.Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy Ray and Madison Driggers of Collins; a brother, Ozzie Wayne Merritt of Collins; her aunt, Willa Dean Wilkerson of Statesboro; six uncles, Waldo and Melvin Bunch of Statesboro, Frank and David Bunch of Metter, Roger Bunch of Collins and Milton Bunch Jr. of Kentucky; her dedicated caregiver, Joy Wise; and her friend and caregiver, Cindy Sikes. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Statesboro.Pallbearers will be J.J. Wilkerson, Kyle Whitlock, Wayne Merritt, Kenneth Wilkerson, Richard Wilkerson and Adam Reed.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



