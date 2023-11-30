Obituary - Ms. Jessie Lou Stovall

Ms. Jessie Lou Stovall, age 70, of Brooklet, Ga., passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at her residence, under the care of Compassus Hospice.

Jessie Lou was a member of Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Karena Thomas, Hawkinsville, Ga.; Karen Dekle, Dacula, Ga.; and James Thomas, Crestview, Fla.; brother, Ronnie (Betty Jean) Stovall, Brooklet, Ga.; 16 grandchildren, special friend, Harry Hodge Jr., Brooklet, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 01, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 02, 2023, at noon at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 327 Railroad Street, Brooklet, GA 30415. Interment will be at the church cemetery.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, November 30, 2023

