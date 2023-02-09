Obituary - Ms. Gloria Jean Murray

Ms. Gloria Jean Murray, age 75, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.She was a 1967 graduate of Williams James High School.She was employed with Georgia Southern College (now Georgia Southern University) and a caregiver for the late Ruth Payton Alexis.She was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as an usher until her health failed.Ms. Gloria loved spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.She also had a love for cats, watching game shows, sports and playing bingo.She leaves her memories to be cherished by her children, Harvey Lee (Christina) Wilson Jr., Statesboro, Ga.; Denise (Eric) Mikell, Loganville, Ga.; Terry (Kimberly) Wilson, Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Sandra Murray, Columbia, S.C.; brothers, Andrew (Barbara) Zeilger, San Antonio, Texas; Johnny (Betty) Murray, Omaha, Neb.; Jimmy (Ernestine) Murray, Statesboro, Ga.; Arthur (Sharon) Murray, Summerville, S.C.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 680 Youngblood Road, Statesboro, GA 30461 with the Rev. James Canty, eulogist. Interment will be at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 197 Antioch Church Road, Brooklet, GA 30415.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, February 9, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



