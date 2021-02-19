Obituary - Ms. Geneva “BeBe” Williams

PORTAL, Ga. -- Ms. Geneva “BeBe” Williams, age 94, died Thursday, February 18, 2021, at her residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.She was born in Millen, Georgia, to the late Glen and Dora Bell Williams and moved to Portal, Georgia, 40 years ago. She was a mother to many as BeBe was an in-home caregiver to her many great nieces and nephews throughout the years.She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Myrtis and Charlie Cherrs; a sister, Irma Nell Williams; a sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Rafe Newton; a brother, Darvin Williams; and nephews and niece, Ray Kingery, Joel Norris and Wayne and Glenda Cherrs.Surviving are her nieces and families, Julie and Milton Brannen of Twin City, Brenda Kingery of Portal, Carole Norris of North Augusta, S.C.; Teresa Salter of Statesboro and Marilyn and Greg Maclin of Atlanta; great-nieces and great-nephews, Jacob and Mandy Brannen of Portal, Justin and Nikki Brannen of Portal, Jodi and Richard Gilmer of Portal, Shannon and Brad Anderson of Brooklet, Jennifer Graham of Nevada, Roy Graham of Augusta; and her great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Lawton, Blair, Maggie, Inman, Britt and Kendall Brannen, Reagan and Nick Anderson, Sienna Drake and Haley Graham. She is also survived by her loving caregivers, Sarah Tims, Dorothy Swan, Floyd Brinson and Cherry Fann.The family will receive visitors on Saturday, February 20, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Sam Bowen and Chaplain Bobby Walthour officiating. Interment will be in the Paynes Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be her nephews, Justin Brannen, Jacob Brannen, Brad Anderson, Lawton Brannen, Kendall Brown, Nick Anderson, Britt Brannen and Inman Brannen.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



