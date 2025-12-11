Obituary - Ms. Earline Williams

Ms. Earline Williams, age 85, of Springfield, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 22, 2025, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Compassus Hospice.

A native of Bulloch County, Ms. Williams attended school in the Bulloch County School System and was a member of Second Arnold Baptist Church in Savannah, Georgia.

She will be remembered for her love of family, friends and music.

Ms. Williams is preceded in death by her father, Oscar Williams; mother, Willie Mae Hall; sons, Johnny Lundy and Willie Earl Williams; brother, Willie "Boy" Hall; and uncle, Ben Hall.

She leaves to cherish her memory: three daughters, Johnnie Mae Dorris (Marcus) of Allen, Texas; Sabrina Hall of Rincon, Georgia; Beatrice Hall of Springfield, Georgia; two sons, Terry Hall (Rochelle) of Griffin, Georgia; Tony Hall of Midway, Georgia; three sisters, Eloise Lipsey (Billy) and Frankie Osborn (Walter) of Savannah, Georgia; and Daisy Moore of Newport News, Virginia; two brothers, Eugene Hall of Statesboro, Georgia; and Gary Hall of Fitzgerald, Georgia; 22 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family members and dear friends who will forever treasure her memory.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025, from 5 p.m.—7 p.m. at Robena Raymond Memorial Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 10 a.m. at Robena Raymond Memorial Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be held at Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.

Statesboro Herald, December 11, 2025

