Obituary - Ms. Dorothy J. Wells

Ms. Dorothy J. Wells, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at her residence.

She was a Bulloch County native and of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her children, Latoshia (Lenny) Ashford and Kim Wells, both of Savannah, Ga.; Rashan Blackmon, Statesboro, Ga.; Lanaee Blackmon, Metter, Ga.; and Kiesha Wells, Greenville, S.C.; sister, Frances Robinson, Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Gene (Shirley) Blackmon, Rincon, Ga; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 02, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, November 30, 2023

