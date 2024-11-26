Obituary - Ms. Betty Louise Butler

Ms. Betty Louise Butler, age 76, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Sunday, November 24th, 2024, at Candler County Hospital in Metter, Ga., after a short illness.

She was a Bulloch County native and was educated in the Bulloch County Public School System.

She was a member of the Original First African Baptist Church, where she served on the Usher Board and as a Sunday school teacher.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie M. Johnson and Jobey Love; and two sisters, Sara Frances Best and Virginia Lundy.

She leaves her memories to be cherished by her daughter, Melissa Butler, Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Joudon Butler and Jaleesa Butler; great-grandchildren, Jhase, Jahari, Jrue, Blake, Asher, Maliyah and Kingston; special niece, Nana Raymond; sisters, Mary Piton, Fort Pierce, Fla.; and Glenda (Cedric Sr.) Silas, Tacoma, Wash.; brothers, Jack Parks and Herman Raymond, both of Statesboro, Ga.; friends, Antionette Farrell and Bernice Cooper; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2024, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at noon at Original First African Baptist Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be at the Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA 30458.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, November 27, 2024

