Obituary - Ms. Betty Daughtry Cowan

PORTAL, Ga. — Ms. Betty Daughtry Cowan, age 85, died Friday, July 11, 2025, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. The Rocky Ford, Georgia, native attended Middleground School. She was employed for many years with Pride Manufacturing Company, retiring in 1996 as supervisor of the embroidery department. In her spare time, she loved to sew, read and spend time with her church family at Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she was a member since 2000. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Cowan; her parents, John R. "Buck" and Ida Mae Roberts Daughtry; her first husband, James B. Taylor; her second husband, Charles Junior Finch; two brothers, Frank "Boggie" Daughtry and John Willie Daughtry; a sister-in-law, Eloise Doyle Daughtry; and three sisters and brothers-in-law, Dot and Robert Zetterower, Ruby and Joe Barnes, and Grace and Ernest Beasley. Surviving are four sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Janet Taylor, Don and Lisa Taylor, Ken and Carol Taylor, and David and Theresa Finch; a daughter and son-in-law, Darlene and Craig Ellis; a sister-in-law, Ann Daughtry; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Monday, July 11, from 10–11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. A private family service will be held in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Portal. Pallbearers will be George Barns, Ricky Smith, Logan Lee, Tracy Mixon, Jamie Boyett and Barry Bland. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.