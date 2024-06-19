Obituary - Ms. Alzatie Lawrence Brown

Ms. Alzatie Lawrence Brown, age 93, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at Heritage Inn and Rehabilitation Center in Statesboro, Ga., after an extended illness, under the care of Affinis Hospice.

She was a native of Emmanuel County, but resided in Lakeland, Fla., for over 30 years before moving to Statesboro, Ga.

Alzatie retired from Lakeland Regional Medical Center as an environmental service worker.

She was a member of St. Luke Ministries of Lakeland, Fla., and united with the Hodges Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Statesboro, Ga., where she served as one of the mothers of the church.

She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Leon Brown, Metter, Ga.; Marie Brown, Debra (Andrew) Sykes and Brenda Brown, all of Statesboro, Ga.; the Rev. Terry (Faye) Brown, Greenville, S.C.; Sandra Brown, Linda Brown and Curtis Young, all of Lakeland, Fla.; Nathaniel (Shirley) Brown, Savannah, Ga.; and Brenda Hampton, South Bend, Ind.; sisters, Mary Lawrence, Metter, Ga.; and Ester Gilmore, Lakeland, Fla.; brother, Willie Lee Lawrence, Bridgeport, Conn.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Hodges Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 841 Miller Street Extension, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Original First African Baptist Church, 545 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458. The Rev. Dr. John Harmon, eulogist, and the Rev. Christopher Culbreth, pastor. Interment will be at the Kirkland Cemetery, 2059 Georgia Highway 56 N, Midville, GA 30401.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Celebration of life services entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, June 20, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



