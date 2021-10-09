Obituary - Mrs. Virginia A. Hart

Mrs. Virginia A. Hart, age 77, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on October 7, 2021.She was born in Candler County, Georgia, and reared in Cobbtown, Georgia. However, she had lived in Statesboro, Georgia, where she was a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church for the last 55 years.Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Eva Mae Collins; her sister, Mary Alice Fields; and brothers-in law, Homer Fields, Mel Mock and Gene Hart.She is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Hart; her sons, Terry (Diana) Hart and Stevie (Becky) Hart; a granddaughter, Kayla Hart; her brothers, James (Melita) Collins, Danny Ray (Debra) Collins and Larry Dean (Betty Jo) Collins; sisters, Mary Sue Collins (Keith Harvey) and Willette Mock; brothers-in-law, Ray (Kay) Hart, Danny (Tina) Hart and Alan (Gail) Hart; sisters-in-law, Kay Smith and Judy Hart; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Holden officiating. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Larry Jo Collins, Ken Mock, Brian Smith, Billy Hart, Stephen Young and DeWayne Collins.Memorial contributions may be made to the Bible Baptist Family Life Center Fund.Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



