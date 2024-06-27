Obituary - Mrs. Verna Mae Bush Johnson

Mrs. Verna Mae Bush Johnson, age 90, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at her residence after an extended illness, under the care of Gentiva Hospice.

She attended school in the Bulloch County School System and was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Verna worked many years as a housekeeper in the hotel industry before working tirelessly side by side with her husband, Mr. Lee Johnson, and Carl Johnson, to establish a prestigious business in Statesboro, Ga., known as Statesboro Janitorial Service & Supply.

Together, they built an empire and legacy that left a positive impact on the community, workforce and their family.

Mrs. Verna was known for her giving heart and loving spirit.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Anderson and Francis Bush; siblings, Rivers Bush, Johnny B. Bush, Dardell Bush Baldwin, Joe Nathan Bush, Erlene Bush Smith, Linda Sue Bush and Jerry Bush; and her grandson, Cedrick Wynn.

Mrs. Verna is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Lee Arthur Johnson, Statesboro, Ga.; daughter, Francis (Ray) Wynn, Tampa, Fla.; four bonus children, three sisters, Ollie Jean Reaves, Plant City, Fla.; Bernice Taylor and Rosa Sanders, both of Lakeland, Fla.; four brothers-in-law, Larry Johnson, Carl Johnson, both of Statesboro, Ga.; James (Frankie) Johnson, Augusta, Ga.; and Roosevelt (Mae) Johnson, Boston, Mass.; god-sister, Arnetha Sirmon; grandson, John Rice Jr., Tennessee; three great-grandchildren, Jaden, Javon and Jontae; six great-great-grandchildren, Tyshawon, Keyanna, Jazzlyn, Kane, Javon Jr. and Landon Rice; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30459.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

You may send flowers to the family through our floral store, where an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.

Celebration of life services are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, June 27, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







