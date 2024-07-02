Obituary - Mrs. Sylvia Mae Polk

Mrs. Sylvia Mae Polk, age 79, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2024, at her residence after an extended illness.

She was a native of Jenkins County, but resided in Bulloch County for many years.

She was a faithful member of Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church.

Sylvia retired from the Bulloch County Board of Education as a dietitian. Upon her retirement, she was also a dietitian with Willingway Hospital.

After retirement, she continued to follow her joy and passion as a caterer. She had a great love for cooking and fellowshipping with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Leroy Polk, Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Mary (Joseph Sr.) Simmons, Savannah, Ga.; brother, Henry Jones, South Carolina; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, July 4, 2024, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2024, at noon at Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 1212 McDougald Parkway, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA 30458.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, July 3, 2024

