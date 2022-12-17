Obituary - Mrs. Sarah Jean Martin

CLAXTON -- Mrs. Sarah Jean Martin, age 76, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Oaks-Bethany in Vidalia.She was born in Undine, Ga., on January 19, 1946, to Wesley and Lulene Rogers Haire and had lived in Evans County most of her life.She was a homemaker that loved to garden.Mrs. Sarah Jean is of the Baptist faith and is preceded in death by her father, Wesley Haire; her husband, William Franklin Martin; and her sister, Harriett Sapp.She is survived by her mother, Lulene Rogers Haire of Claxton; her children, William Alan Martin of Statesboro, Wesley and Lavinia Martin of Newington, Gayla and Billy Morris of Statesboro and Adam and Janiece Martin of Claxton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elder Jimmy and Brenda Haire, Tommy and Sharon Haire, Wayne and Cathy Haire; sister and brothers-in-law, Elaine and Bob Akins and Randall Sapp, all of Claxton; grandchildren, Amanda, Lynn, Josh, Bobby and Ander Martin; several nieces and nephews.The graveside memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022, from the Haire Family Cemetery in Evans County with Elder Jimmy Haire officiating.Memorials may be given to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.Glennville Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Sarah Jean Martin.Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2022

