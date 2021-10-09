Obituary - Mrs. Sandra Porter Martin

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Sandra Porter Martin, age 68, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.The Candler County native was a 1972 graduate of Metter High School and a graduate of Swainsboro Technical College.Sandra later worked for Southland Life Insurance Company and the Bulloch County Commissioner’s Office.She married Dr. Vincent Lee Martin in August of 1985.Following her marriage, she began working as the office manager of Martin Chiropractic Clinic in Statesboro, where she worked until her death.She was preceded in death by a son, Vincent Lee Martin Jr; her parents, William Milton Porter and Dorothy Watson Porter; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ruby and Dr. Donald Martin; a brother-in-law, Carson Martin; and a sister-in-law, Shelia Martin.Surviving are her husband, Dr. Vincent Lee Martin of Statesboro; four sisters, Faye Cenkner of Dublin, Mary Woods of Swainsboro, B. Ann Royal (Larry) of Metter and Linda Centore (Jimmy) of Glennville; and two brothers, Ernest Porter (Shirley) of McDonough and Jack Porter of Metter. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. John Waters officiating. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Joe Fenwick, Kenneth Johnson, Joseph Johnson, Keith Johnson, John Buxton and Randy Buxton.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



