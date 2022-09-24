Obituary - Mrs. Sandra Marie Sheley

Mrs. Sandra Marie Sheley, 62, of Sylvania, Ga., passed away after a long illness at the Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, S.C., on September 21, 2022.Marie was born in Statesboro, Ga., to Bennie Sr. and Merkie Jane Collins Godbee and reared in Dover.She was employed with Timken, Weaver’s Play and Learn and a peanut inspector for the State of Georgia.She was a homemaker and enjoyed more than anything spending time with her family.She loved home decor and crafting.She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kadence Sheley; and siblings, Lamar Godbee, Bertie Hodges, Barbara Godbee, Bennie Godbee Jr., Billy Godbee and Robert Gordon.She is survived by husband of 36 years, Edward Lehue Sheley; her children, Edward Lehue Jr., William Eric Sr., (Anna) Sheley, both of Sylvania; Brian E. (Amy) Sheley of Guyton and Kristy (Chip) Weaver of Sylvania; grandchildren, Erica Sheley, Pamela Sheley, William Eric Sheley Jr., Serenity Sheley, Jemma Sheley, Haley Waters, Cayman Sheley, Caitlin Fortner, Madison LaFleur, Gracie LaFleur, Jett Sheley, Wyatt LaFleur, Brantley Sheley, Michael Weaver and Leah Marie Weaver; one great-grandson, Justin Dye Jr.; siblings, Jackie (Debbie) Gordon of Portal, George (Peggy) Gordon of Guyton, Milton (Deanna) Godbee of California, Mary McGowan and Diane Collins, both of Sylvania; brother-in-law, William Harris (Frances) Sheley of San Antonio, Texas.Visitation will be held on Saturday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Joiner-Anderson Screven Chapel.The funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Joiner-Anderson Screven Chapel at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jackie Gordon and the Rev. Kevin Rountree officiating. Interment will follow in the Screven Memorial Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Michael Weaver, Cayman Sheley, Billy Williams, Joshua Hodges, Steven Godbee, Justin Parrish, Jett Sheley and Wyatt LaFleur.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 24, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



