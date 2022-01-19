Obituary - Mrs. Ruby Lee Harden Redding

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Ruby Lee Harden Redding, age 79, passed into rest Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Westwood Nursing facility.The native of Bulloch County was the daughter of the late Jake and Lizzie Littles Harden Sr.She received her early education in the public school system of Candler County, Ga.Mrs. Redding worked many years for Pulaski Nursing Home and retired after 20 years of service from American Argo.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: her husband, Emmitt Redding Sr.; siblings, Frank Littles, James Harden, Leola Burton, Lizzie Mae Leaks and Mildred Mincey.She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Cynthia (Larry) Cooper and Jeanette (Clymon) Tenner, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Emmitt (Carolyn) Redding Jr., McDonough, Ga.; and Kenneth (Dorether) Redding, Portal, Ga.; five sisters, Lucille Moore, Metter, Ga.; Mae Evelyn (Charles) Jackson, Statesboro, Ga.; Margie A. (Jessie) Byrd, Metter, Ga.; Voncin Douglas (Levi) Statesboro, Ga.; and Blondie (Rudolph) Richards, Swainsboro, Ga.; five brothers, Jake (Faye) Harden Jr., Metter, Ga.; Tony (Mostestine) Harden, Roney (Cynthia) Harden, Alaska; Ronnie (Connie) Harden, Statesboro, Ga.; and Bruce (Shandra) Harden, Twin City, Ga.; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A public viewing for Mrs. Ruby Lee Redding will be held Friday, January 21, 2022, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mrs. Redding will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. with the Rev. Shun Newson officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 20, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



