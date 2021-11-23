Obituary - Mrs. Pinkie Bell Rich Mikell

Mrs. Pinkie Bell Rich Mikell, age 85, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully on Saturday morning at her residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was a Bulloch County native and a member of the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully as mother of the church.She is survived by her children, Maggie Mikell of Castleberry, Florida; Franklin (Dionne) Mikell of Orlando, Florida; Teresa Rena (Norris) Jackson and Daniel Rich, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Lucille Carter of Silver Springs, Maryland; and Emma Anderson of Texas; brothers, Carl Rich of Statesboro, Ga.; and Jessie (Annie Mae) Rich of Charlotte, North Carolina; and a host of other relatives and friends.A viewing/time of reflection will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.The funeral service, for family only, will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, 98 Harmony Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev. Troy Grubbs, pastor, as eulogist. Interment will be held in the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.We will adhere to CDC guidelines, Masks are required if you plan to attend the funeral service.The funeral service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, November 25, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



