Obituary - Mrs. Petronia Campbell

Mrs. Petronia Campbell, age 83, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Friday, January 10, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

She was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Chatham County for over 40 years before returning back to Statesboro, Ga.

Ms. Petronia retired from St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga., after 30 years of dedicated service.

She joined the Summer Hill Baptist Church at a young age.

She is survived by her sisters, Rozina Shatteen and Lottie Gaines, both of Statesboro, Ga.; special niece, Sheila Johnson, Statesboro, Ga.; stepchildren, Curtis Eugene Campbell, Kingdom of Bahrain; Timothy Campbell, Seabrook, S.C.; Dr. Karen (Jack) Parker, Ridgeland, S.C.; Cynthia Green, Savannah, Ga.; Rodmond Young, St. Helena Island, S.C.; Ebony Taylor and Amber Taylor, both of Bluffton, S.C.; sisters-in-law, Willie Mae Quinn, Beaufort, S.C.; Janette Byrd, West Palm Beach, Fla.; Bernice Wilson and Christine Campbell, both of Port Royal, S.C.; brother-in-law, Harold Campbell, Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev. Raphele Smith as eulogist. Interment will be held at Summer Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 200 Summer Hill Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.

Statesboro Herald, January 22, 2025

