Obituary - Mrs. Nancy Elizabeth Crosby Strickland





STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Nancy Elizabeth Crosby Strickland, age 89, died on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at Willow Pond Senior Care under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County retired from Walmart after 32 years of service.

Mrs. Nancy was a former member of Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church and resided at Willow Pond Senior Care for the last seven years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie L. Crosby and Ruby Pearl Futch Crosby; her husband, Cecil Earl Strickland; seven brothers, six sisters, her sons, Robert Earl Strickland and Tony E. Strickland.

Surviving are her daughters, Kathy (Leland) Hendrix of Statesboro, Sandi Strickland of Duluth, Ga.; grandchildren, Mark (Casey) Strickland, Jennifer Hendrix (Matt) Berghoff, David (Melissa) Hendrix, all of Statesboro; Tony (Teri) Strickland of Pennsylvania, Matt (Faith) Strickland of Soperton, Erin Strickland of Cobbtown; great-grandchildren, Nathan Strickland, Hannah Strickland, Egypt Strickland, Gabriel, Levi, Julia, Abigail, Isabella Strickland, Liam, Lane and Levi Hendrix; sisters-in-law, Gloria Crosby and Anita Crosby. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Wednesday at 3:15 at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Osborne officiating.

Pallbearers are going to be Mark Strickland, Nathan Strickland, Matt Strickland, Matt Berghoff, David Hendrix and Gary Strickland.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 7 Allen Cail Drive, Suite A&B Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, 622 West 168th PH 18, Suite 400, New York, NY 10032.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 23, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.