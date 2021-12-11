Obituary - Mrs. Mary Ruth Barrs Hendrix

LEEFIELD COMMUNITY -- Mrs. Mary Ruth Barrs Hendrix, age 83, died Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County attended Leefield School.Mary was employed with Brooks Instrument for 30 years as a machinist, prior to her retirement.While working, she also attended Ogeechee Technical College and graduated with a machine technician degree.She was of the Baptist faith.Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hendrix; a son, Franklin Hendrix; and two grandchildren, Jerry Littleton and Mitchell Hendrix.Surviving are a daughter, Sandra Lynn Littleton of Leefield; a son, Ronnie Hendrix of Statesboro; a daughter-in-law, Donna Hendrix of Statesboro; two grandchildren, Tia Hendrix of Leefield and Chris Littleton of Leefield; a great-granddaughter, Ariana Woodrow of Leefield; two sisters, Latrelle Malone of Tybee Island and Linda Rowe of Townsend; and several nieces and nephews.The graveside services and burial will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Hendrix Family Cemetery with Pastor Nick Johnson officiating.The family will receive visitors at the cemetery following the service.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joinernaderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



