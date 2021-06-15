Obituary - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Thompson Motes

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Thompson Motes, age 84, died on Friday afternoon, June 11th, 2021, at her home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Mary was born on April 22nd, 1937, to the late Mr. James Luther Thompson and Mrs. Cammie Williams Thompson.She was raised in Bulloch County and attended school in Portal.Mary loved taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed music, dancing, her golf cart and loved the Lord.Other than her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, John Wilbur Motes; her son, John Robert Motes; her grandson, Keith Finch; and her brother, Charles Thompson.She is survived by her six children, Larry and Peggy Motes, Margaret and Lawrence Driggers, Earl and Karen Motes and Donna and Frankie Phillips, Jan Painter and Sandra Burpo and their children and grandchildren; her grandchildren, Richard and Gwen Motes, Jennifer and David Yates, Elizabeth Driggers, Timothy Driggers, Jessica Motes, Samantha Motes, Justin Daniel Motes, Keith Finch and Sandy Finch; her many great-grandchildren and her siblings, James and Joyce Thompson, Clyde and Gail Thompson and Jerline Finch.The family received visitors on Monday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The service was held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Chaplain Gregory Ely officiating. Interment followed at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers were David Finch, Terry Thompson, Timothy Driggers, Richard Motes, Robbie Franks, Josh Finch and Dalton Flanders.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



