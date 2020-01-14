Obituary - Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Baker

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Baker, age 97, of Ellabell, Ga., passed peacefully on Saturday, January 11, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Ga. She is originally a native of Bryan County and a member of Boyd’s Temple New Order Greater Faith Ministries of Ellabell, Ga. Mrs. Baker served faithfully as the church mother.She is survived by her loving children, Mrs. Marian (Cleveland) Douglas of Savannah, Ga.; Mrs. Betty Baker (Howard) Long of Smyrna, Ga.; Mrs. Marie Yvonne (James) Hicks of Fayetteville, Ga.; and Mrs. Juanita Baker Heard of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends that will miss her dearly.Viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Boyd’s Temple New Order Greater Faith Ministries of Ellabell, Ga.The homegoing service will follow at 11 a.m. with Bishop C.C. Singleton, pastor/eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Statesboro Herald, January 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



