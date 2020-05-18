Obituary - Mrs. Mary Alice Hagan Groover

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Mary Alice Hagan Groover, age 73, died on Friday, May 15th, 2020, at her home under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.She was born on November 22nd, 1946, in Bulloch County to the late Mr. Slater Jack Hagan and Mrs. Hattie Nesbitt Hagan.Mrs. Alice attended Brooklet Elementary and then Southeast Bulloch High School, graduating in 1964.She started work at First Bulloch Bank as a bookkeeper for several years and then worked at Heritage Inn Health and Rehab as their bookkeeper for 34 years until her retirement.She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed cooking for her family and was famous for her cakes. Mrs. Alice also enjoyed gardening, taking care of her animals, watching her children and grandchildren play ball and going to the lake at Clark Hill.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Benjamin Edward Groover; her sisters, Jackie Knight, Katrina Genest and Judy Knight; and also her son-in-law, Shane Padgett.She is survived by her one daughter, Alisa Padgett; two sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Miranda Groover and Benjamin Ashley and Kelli Groover, all of Statesboro; seven grandchildren, Lane Padgett, Austin Padgett, Marie Groover, Slater Groover, Sarah Groover, Laura Ashley Groover and Logan Groover; her sister, Catherine Riggs; two wonderful caregivers, Janell Bowen and Suzanne Simpson; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family gives special thanks to Regency SouthernCare Hospice for the excellent care they provided in Mrs. Alice’s final days.A graveside service and burial was held on Monday at 2 p.m. in Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Randy Waters officiating, assisted by Elder Buck Grantham.Pallbearers were Clint Smith, Clay Smith, Wes Pope, Scott Pope, Austin Padgett and Logan Groover.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to either the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road Suite 288, St. Simons Island, GA 31522; or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 19, 2020

