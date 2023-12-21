Obituary - Mrs. Martha J. Owens-Williams

Mrs. Martha J. Owens-Williams was born November 22, 1935, in Statesboro, Bulloch County, Ga. Martha passed away at the age of 88 on December 17, 2023, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

She was the sixth child of 14 children born to the late Edmond and Ollie Owens.

Martha was preceded in death by her siblings, Edmund Owens, Jerome Owens, Frank Owens, Mary L. Murray, Ruby Owens, Betty Young, Juanita Blackwood, Josephine Grant, Maire (Polly) Owens; and nephew, Clark Owens, whom her parents raised as their own.

Martha was baptized at a very young age at Thomas Grove Baptist Church of Statesboro. She later became an active member of Original First African Baptist Church in Statesboro, where she served faithfully as one of the mothers of the church.

One of her favorite things was enjoying the church choir singing and providing cakes for special church programs.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Clarence Williams II, Statesboro; three daughters, Carolyn Jackson (Harold), Sandrafaye Williams and Latasha Powell, all of Statesboro; two sons, Bobby Williams and Curtis Lee Williams, both of Statesboro; one sister, Frances Graham, Statesboro; one brother, Joseph Owens, Statesboro; three grandchildren, Sameer Williams, Warner Robins, Ga.; Taylor Johnson and Peyton Johnson, both of Statesboro; great-grandchildren, Jamae Powell, Nicole Powell, Cresanna Calder, Hephzibah Calder, Campbell Smith, Courtlyn Smith and Noah Williams; two brothers-in-law, Otis Williams (Vernita), Metter, Ga.; and Ronald Williams, Savannah; three sisters-in-law, Ernestine Goodman and Janice Williams, both of Statesboro; and Freddie Owens, Tampa, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life for Mrs. Williams will be held on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Original First African Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with the pastor, the Rev. Christopher Culberth I, as eulogist. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

There will be a walk-through visitation on Friday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Williams will lie in state at the church on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, December 21, 2023

