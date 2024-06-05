Obituary - Mrs. Marjorie B. DiNitto

Mrs. Marjorie B. DiNitto was called into eternal salvation on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at the young age of 97. He was born on July 30, 1926, to Leon and Eunice Bryant in Twin City, Georgia.

Marjorie loved fishing, crocheting, knitting and cooking for her family.

Marjorie lived an extraordinary life beginning at the young age of 18 at the Savannah Shipyard in 1944. Employed as a welder, Marjorie became part of the greatest generation that liberated the world with extraordinary diligence, courage and sacrifice.

After the war, she met her future husband, who had just been discharged from the Navy and was soon to enlist in the Army.

Marjorie spent the next 20 years in the role of an Army wife and homemaker, all while traveling the world and raising five children.

They settled down in Hinesville, Georgia, where she retired from the Ft. Stewart Nursery after 15 years of service.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Chief Warrant Officer 2 (retired) Raymond J. DiNitto; daughter, Ramona Ann DiNitto; son, Vincent Andre DiNitto; her parents and eight siblings.

Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Denise Kelley (Teddy), Natalie Hale (Tim); a son, Paul DiNitto (Jan); and a daughter-in-law, Dana DiNitto (Vincent); four grandchildren, Andrea Keel Everett, Aaron DiNitto, Connor DiNitto and Nicholas DiNitto; and one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 11 a.m. until noon at Emit Grove Baptist Church.

A memorial service will follow beginning at noon with the Rev. Tim Huffingham officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 for their gracious and loving care they provided to our mother during her stay.

Deal Funeral Directors of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 6, 2024

