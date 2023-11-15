Obituary - Mrs. Marie Ellis Autry

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Marie Ellis Autry, age 74, died Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Ben W. “Jimbo” Ellis and Betty McGlamery Ellis.

She was a 1968 graduate of Portal High School. Marie attended cosmetology school and worked as a beautician for several years before going to work with her mother at the family business, Ma Bells Café.

Marie later began a career with Dr. Cushner at Statesboro Family Podiatrist, where she worked for many years until her retirement as office manager in 2015.

She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and was a former member of Friendship Baptist Church.

She will always be remembered as a loving grandma. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Mike Ellis.

Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Ralph Autry of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Ben Casey Autry and Jessica of Statesboro; two grandchildren, Gracie Nicole Autry and Jackson Ellis Autry; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Chuck Ellis of Portal, Wesley and Vickie Ellis of Portal and Alethia Ellis of Statesboro; and a sister, Cathryn Glasford, and husband, Lloyd of Millen. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Rhett Nichols, Mark Nichols, John David White, Franklin Hardy, Case Stewart and Robert Collins.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2285 Oak Grove Church Road, Portal, GA 30450.

Statesboro Herald, November 15, 2023

