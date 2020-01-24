Obituary - Mrs. Margaret Mary Crosby

Mrs. Margaret Mary Crosby, age 50, died on January 24th, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.Mrs. Crosby was born on November 24th, 1969, in Savannah, Ga., to Mr. Lester and Mrs. Gloria Glisson Crosby. She was raised in Brooklet, Ga., and attended Southeast Bulloch High School, graduating in 1988.Most recently, she had been working for Dr. Morley in Savannah for over five years.She was a big supporter of Relay for Life and breast cancer awareness, both of which became her passion in life.She fought hard and loved life. Mrs. Crosby enjoyed traveling, going to the beach and loved her family, especially her grandchildren.She was of the Baptist faith and a member of Brooklet First Baptist Church.She is survived by her three children, Jonathen Bunch (Taylor), Michale Morgan and Taylor Morgan; her parents, Lester and Gloria Crosby; her sister, Alicia Crosby, all of Brooklet; and grandchildren, Paisley Bunch, Abby Bunch, and one on the way, baby Young. Many extended family members and close friends also survive.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Brooklet First Baptist Church with Pastor Robert Crosby officiating. Interment will follow in Harville Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Josh Winge, Mike Oxner, Robbie Scott, Justin Miller, Timmy Gay, Paul Crosby and Michael Hendrix.Honorary pallbearers will be members of Southeast Bulloch High School Class of 1988.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 25, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



