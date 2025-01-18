Obituary - Mrs. Margaret Ann Hudson Dannacher

Mrs. Margaret Ann Hudson Dannacher died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025 at the age of 93 years old at Ogeechee Area Hospice surrounded by her children.

She was born October 18, 1931 and was the eldest of three daughters born to Mary Elaine McCroskey and Joseph William Hudson of Birmingham, Alabama.

Margaret was a graduate from John Carroll Catholic High School of Birmingham. She graduated from Sacred Heart Junior College, Cullman, Alabama with an associates arts degree in Art History and was associated with Phi Kappa Delta sorority.

Margaret served as class secretary of her graduating class. She was an active member of the drama club at Sacred Heart. She was also a cheerleader for the Saint Bernard Saints, Saint Bernard College. This is where she met her future husband, Robert (Bob) Joseph Dannacher.

Upon graduation from college, Margaret was employed with the Bank for Savings and Trusts in Birmingham.

Margaret and Bob were married on December 26, 1953 at Saint Barnabas Catholic Church in Birmingham upon Bob’s commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.

They traveled extensively throughout the United States with their three children, Deborah, Robert, and Judith. This was a wonderful experience for their family and began with Bob’s first assignment at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls, Montana.

Margaret enjoyed her role as a fulltime military wife and mother. She participated in activities of the Officers Wives Club at the various bases Bob was assigned. She served as a volunteer for the American Red Cross before her children arrived.

Margaret was a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout leader, and always involved in her children’s education.

Colonel Dannacher’s last assignment brought them to Statesboro, Georgia in 1972, where they remained even after his retirement from the Air Force after 24 years of dedicated service.

Margaret was a communicant of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. She served as lector at Sunday mass, was a member the Parrish Council and various fund-raising committees. She was also an active member of the Parrish Council of Catholic Women.

In our community she and Bob were actively involved in numerous activities. She was a long-time member of the Hoe and Hope Garden Club and Statesboro Symphony Guild Board. Margaret served as a volunteer of the Hospital Auxilary at Bulloch Memorial Hospital for twenty years.

Margaret loved to entertain and cook for friends and family. She and Bob also loved to dance. They belonged to several dance clubs in town and out of town. Their life was very full and nourished by their love for each other.

Preceding her in death were her parents, beloved husband of 59 years, (ret) Lt Colonel Robert Dannacher, sister Mary Jo Wilson, and her brothers-in-law, Sidney Wilson and Hugh McClendon.

Surviving are her sister, Linda McClendon of Birmingham, AL; three children, Deborah (Marq) Lett of Hackettstown, NJ, Robert (Joanne) Dannacher of Statesboro, GA, Judith (Robert) Kidd of Ponchatoula, LA; her cherished grand-children Lyndsay (Paul) Cumpton, Lauren (Aaron) Peters, Jessica (Casey) Steen, Robert Joseph Kidd, Leanne (Alexander) Davenport, Sydney (Justin) Cwieka; her nine precious great grandchildren Emersyn and Jaxon Peters, Zoey and Waylon Cumpton, Sawyer, Sutton, and Sadie Steen, Dannacher Davenport, and Mackenzie Cwieka.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 at Joiner Anderson Funeral Home followed by a rosary for friends and family in the chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. with Father Jason Adams officiating.

Internment will be held at East Side Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Robert Jospeh (Joe) Kidd, Marq Lett, Rusty Deal, Tommy Beard, Phillip Riggs, and Philip Strozzo. Honorary Pallbearers will be Parrish Council of Catholic Women and the Hoe and Hope Garden Club.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, PO Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





