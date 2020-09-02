Obituary - Mrs. Lue Helen Wiggins

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Lue Helen Wiggins, age 76, passed into rest Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.She was a Bulloch County native and the daughter of the late Reliford “Toby” and Geneva Lee.She was educated in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a dedicated school bus driver for the Bulloch County Board of Education for 30-plus years.She was a member of the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the mothers' board.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Fredrick Lee.She leaves to cherish her memories: a son, Samuel (Annette) Wiggins, Portal, Ga.; daughters, Serena Wiggins and Debra Wiggins, both of Portal, Ga.; Melissa Wiggins, Mechelle (Henry) Brinson, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Samantha Taylor, Portal, Ga.; 24 grandchildren, 25 great -grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.A graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, in the Lee-Hodge Cemetery, Two Chop Road, Portal, GA, with Pastor Timotheus B. Mincey officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, September 3, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



