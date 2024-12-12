Obituary - Mrs. Lucille Stidem Hill

Mrs. Lucille Stidem Hill was born on June 19, 1947, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Walter Stidem in Edgefield, South Carolina. She was the baby of eight children and the last to receive her rest.

At an early age, she joined the Springfield Baptist Church in South Carolina. She later moved to Statesboro, Ga., along with her parents and joined Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church for a short span of time.

Lucille was a 1967 graduate of William James High School. She joined 3:16 Church in Statesboro, Ga., and was a member there until her health failed.

She was a go-getter and worked for many years at Catherine's Bakery. Her last job before retiring was at Golden Coral in Statesboro, Ga.

She had a love for cooking and baking for her family and friends.

Lucille departed this life on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at Brown's Health and Rehabilitation Center, and left tears of sorrow upon her family and friends.

She leaves her memories to be cherished by her sons, Joseph Stidem, Statesboro, Ga.; and Zeddie Stidem, Atlanta, Ga.; two granddaughters, two grandsons, a great-granddaughter and a great-grandson, a niece raised as a sister, Barbara Jean Davis, Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. at Agape Worship Center, 810 West Grady Street Extension, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Pastor Donald Chavers, pastor/eulogist. Interment will be held at Summer Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 200 Summer Hill Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.

The celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, December 13, 2024

