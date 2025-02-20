Obituary - Mrs. Louise Bryant Motes

GARFIELD, Ga. -- Mrs. Louise Bryant Motes, age 81, died Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at her residence.

The Candler County native attended Metter High School. She was a homemaker for many years until 1993, when she began working as a flag car driver and dispatcher with Bulldog Trucking Co.

In 1996, she married Johnnie Motes and the two made their home in Garfield, Georgia.

Louise was a member of the Country Echoes Gospel Group, where she traveled and sang at benefits and churches for many years. She was a former member of the Pentecostal Baptist Church and currently a member of Elam Baptist Church.

Her greatest joy was the time she spent cooking and serving her family.

Louise was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Bryant and Annie Geneva Myers Bryant; a daughter and son-in-law, Sherrie and Wally Sasser Sr.; and a son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Nancy Motes.

Surviving are her husband, Johnnie Motes; two sons and daughters-in-law, Billy Carroll Jr. and Alexis of Savannah and Gerald and Stephanie Motes of Virginia; a daughter and son-in-law, Tronda and Billy Grooms of Portal; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and Jerry Williams of Savannah, Ruthie Jo and Jim Leggett of Savannah and Shirley and Harry Nettles of Metter; a brother and sister-in-law, James “Hub” Bryant Jr. and Emma Bryant of Metter; 19 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, February 20, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Friday, February 21, 2025, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Pastor Jody Bryant and Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will be in Paynes Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery in Jenkins County.

Pallbearers will be Wally Sasser Jr., B.J. Sasser, Travis Motes, Dusty Motes, Chandler Grooms and Haze Grooms.

Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons, great-grandson, Frank Suggs and Kenneth King.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Paynes Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4914 Aaron Road, Millen, GA 30442.

Statesboro Herald, February 20, 2025

