Obituary - Mrs. Linda Diane Rawls Everett

Mrs. Linda Diane Rawls Everett, age 57, of Brooklet, Ga., passed on Tuesday morning at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and employed by Westwood Nursing Home. She was a 1979 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.
Mrs. Everett is survived by her loving husband, Randy Everett of Brooklet, Ga.; her loving children, Ms. Kimberly Everett of Augusta, Ga.; Mr. Michael (Amber) Everett of Statesboro, Ga.; Derrick Everett of Brooklet, Ga.; a sister, Patricia (Harry) Dukes of Ellabell, Ga.; a brother, James (Nikki) Rawls Jr. of Guyton, Ga.; stepchildren, Ms. Jenni (Jabri) Coulter, Terry Everett of Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Cone Cemetery, Stilson, GA.
Viewing will be on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2020
