Obituary - Mrs. Linda D. Robinson

REGISTER, Ga. -- Mrs. Linda D. Robinson, age 59, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday morning, January 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.She was a native of Bulloch County and a lifetime member of New Bethlehem Baptist Church, Register, Ga. She was a former employee of CSRA EOA, Inc. Head Start until her health failed.She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Willie Paul Robinson, Register; five sons, Levon Byrd Jr. and John Robinson, both of Register; Deonte (Elisha) Robinson, Collins, Ga.; Kelvin (Joybora) Robinson, Statesboro; and Michael Robinson, Swainsboro, Ga.; five daughters, Ammie (Anthony) Hodges and Bernice Robinson, both of Register; Diane (Todd) Roberson, Statesboro; Stacey Robinson, Claxton, Ga.; and Kimberly Robinson, Swainsboro, Ga.; two daughters-in-law, Andrea Donaldson, Register; and Rosemary Byrd, Millen, Ga.; four loving sisters, Barbara Everett, Register; Terrie Shateen and Regina Hicks, both of Statesboro; and Jackie Cooper, New Jersey; six brothers, James (Sonja) Mikell and Terry Mikell, both of Register; Al (Penny) Mikell, Nevils, Ga.; Jerry (Latrese) Mikell, Clarence (Sharon) Littles and Ronnie (Diane) Littles, all of Statesboro; brothers-in-law, Jimmy (Pam) Robinson, Miramar, Fla.; Virgil (Chandra) Robinson, Atlanta; and Jackie (Maude) Robinson, Claxton, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Vanessa Robinson, Statesboro; Sadie Robinson, Florida; and Doris Robinson, Detroit, Mich.; her loving grandchildren, Talazshaha Byrd, Inda Byrd, Mariah Murray, Jaric Donaldson, Garrick Donaldson, Gregory Donaldson, Ja Darrien Robinson, Anthony Hodges, Shamar Senior, McKenzie Robinson, Kassius Robinson, Jamiria Robinson, Ce'Niyah Robinson, Sarai Robinson; three great-grandchildren, Alana Donaldson, Jabari Young and Ryleigh Bella Phillips; and a host of other relatives and friends.The funeral service for Mrs. Robinson will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the New Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Register, with the pastor, the Rev. Germain Williams, as eulogist and the Rev. Robert Johnson presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery.Public viewing will begin at noon on Friday and the family will receive family and friends from 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home.Statesboro Herald, January 23, 2020




