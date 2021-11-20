Obituary - Mrs. Kate Kennedy Pate

Mrs. Kate Kennedy Pate, age 92, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Southern Manor, Statesboro, Ga.Mrs. Pate, resident of 83 years in Bulloch County, was born on October 21, 1929, to Nina Stubbs Kennedy and Thomas B. Kennedy in Bronwood, Ga., (Terrell County).She was predeceased by her parents and husband, E. Albert Pate.Mrs. Pate graduated from Statesboro High School and then Georgia Teacher’s College with a degree in Education.After teaching several years, she returned to Georgia Southern as part of the film library department, then later transferred into the GSC Registrar’s office as assistant to the registrar.She was known as the “Graduation Lady” and she retired from Georgia Southern.As a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, she was a dedicated Sunday school teacher of the Faith Bible Study Class and an active member of the Mina Franklin Circle.She and her husband, Albert, were very active in square dancing, members of the Geechee Goofers and served on the State Board of Directors of the Georgia Square Dancing Association.She loved to play cards, canasta, with several Statesboro card groups, which she began after retirement and continued for over 30 years.She was also a lifetime avid reader, sharing books throughout her life.Mrs. Pate married Euphrates Albert Pate March of 1951 and is survived by a son, Lee (Barbara) Pate of Statesboro; daughters, Kathy (Steven) Dailey of Monticello, Ga.; and Patricia (Glenn) Torbert of Anderson, S.C.; a brother-in-law, Wallace (Gerrie) Pate of White Plains, Ga.; grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Alicia Pate (Justin) Elder of Forsyth, Ga.; Elizabeth Pate (Brian) Ivey of Pine Mountain, Ga.; Lauren Dailey (Wyman) of Mansfield, Ga.; Master Sgt. John Patrick (Laura) Dailey of Temecula, Calif.; Katie Torbert of Indian Land S.C.; James (Taylor) Torbert of Columbia, S.C.; Stacey (Laura) Girardeau, Tracey (Krista) Girardeau, Kacey (Richmond) Girardeau, all of Statesboro. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to especially thank the owners and staff of Southern Manor for their love and care over the past four years.Visitation will be Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Randy Waters officiating and eulogy by Mr. Ralph Cowart. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Bruce Henry, Johnny Lewis, Billy Grimes, Vernon Jones, Jimmy Kennedy, Benny Pate, Brian Lanier and Frank Pennington.Honorary pallbearers will be members of her card playing groups, Faith Bible Study Class and her former co-workers from Georgia Southern University.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church 4 South Zetterower Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joinerandreson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 20, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



