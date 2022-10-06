Obituary - Mrs. Joan Amick

COLLINS -- Mrs. Joan Amick, age 86, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation in Statesboro.She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 8, 1936, and had lived in Florida for many years moving to Georgia 17 years ago.She had retired from Venice Hospital and was an avid reader.Mrs. Joan was of the Baptist faith and is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Josephine Craft Docktor; and a brother, Paul Docktor.She is survived by her children, Vicki Boyd of Lancaster, Pa.; JC Avery (Tom Johnson) of Collins and Malenda Stefonos (David Neuwar) of Statesboro; grandchildren, Salena Neuwa and Christina Patnode.The family will receive friends on Friday, October 7, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with a graveside funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. in the Reidsville City Cemetery with Dr. Charles Jonas officiating.Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the family of Mrs. Joan Amick.Statesboro Herald, October 8, 2022

