Obituary - Mrs. Jennifer Meinhardt

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Mrs. Jennifer Meinhardt, age 49, of Statesboro, Ga., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.The memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors, Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel, with the Rev. Kenny Green officiating.The family will receive friends at the Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel one hour prior to the service.Honorary escorts will be breast cancer survivors.Born in Swainsboro on May 29, 1970, Mrs. Meinhardt was the daughter of Jimmy and Sylvia Holmes Wedincamp Sr.She graduated from ECI in 1988 and due to her love of art, she continued her education and earned a bachelor's degree in art from Georgia Southern. One time, she won a Purchase Prize in Art from East Georgia State College.Jennifer was involved in various breast cancer associations, from awareness to fundraisers and working with survivors groups.Jennifer had a devoted four-legged companion named Captain, who accompanied her everywhere. They shared an exceptional bond and many adventures.She enjoyed camping on Cumberland, shark tooth and seashell hunting and salt-water fishing.Jennifer was a certified scuba diver. Diving and spending time at the coast were enjoyable activities for much of the family.Jennifer had a heart for giving and helping people. She volunteered with multiple charities and foundations, most notably with Fostering Bulloch and Broken Shackle Ranch in Bulloch County.She was preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include: her husband of seven years, Kenneth Meinhardt II of Statesboro, Ga.; her daughters, Ceejae Long (Garth) of Statesboro, Ga.; Coty Holloway (Dylan) of Metter, Ga.; and Mason McKenley Meinhardt of Statesboro, Ga.; her son, Allen Garrett, and family of West Virginia; her sister, Joanna Bell (Terry) of Swainsboro, Ga.; her brother, Dr. Jimmy Wedincamp Jr. (Dianna) of Canoochee, Ga.; four grandchildren, Catherine, Griffin, Abigail and Mary Chandler Long; nieces and nephews, Michael Wedincamp, Jacob Wedincamp (Ashley) and Taylor Rea Bell.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail, in honor of Jennifer Meinhardt, to The Ronald McDonald House, 4710 Waters Avenue, Savannah, GA 31404; or by visiting their website at rmhccoastalempire.org; and Cumberland Island National Seashore.Condolences may be submitted online at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com.Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Jennifer Meinhardt of Statesboro, GA.Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



