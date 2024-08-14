Obituary - Mrs. Janice Wilson Nance

Mrs. Janice Wilson Nance, age 80, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. She died at her residence after a long illness.

The Bulloch County native was a 1961 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.

Mrs. Nance moved to several cities with her husband, Robert, who was in the United States Navy. They lived in Newport, Rhode Island; Pensacola, Florida; Kodiak, Alaska; and Norfolk, Virginia, before moving back to Bulloch County in 1976.

She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.

Jan’s Christian faith was an integral part of her life.

She enjoyed crafting. Many hours were spent crocheting, embroidering and making jewelry, most of which she gave to others.

She is predeceased by her parents, George Roy and Leola Manes Wilson of Brooklet; as well as nine siblings, Ouida Rossman, Dorothy Geiger, Annabelle Leopold, Loree Battaglia, Geraldine Powers, James Roy Wilson, Kathryn Heaton, Edwin Wilson and Gilbert Wilson.

Surviving are her daughters, Nancy (Allen) Stovall of Brooklet, Ellen (Kenny) Gill of Statesboro; and a son, Robert (Betsy) Nance of Statesboro. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Miranda (Ben) Braswell, Casey (John) Wilson, Rebecca (Kyle) Ogletree, Paige (Ashley) Fail, Philip (Nicole) Nance, Walker Stovall, Will Nance and Trey Nance; 13 great-grandchildren, her sister, Martha (Toby) Wilson of Statesboro; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor James Dukes and nephew Kevin Heaton officiating. Burial will be in the Brooklet City Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 15, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



