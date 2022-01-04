Obituary - Mrs. Helen Walker Moss

Mrs. Helen Walker Moss, age 94, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully at her residence under the care of Regency Hospice at 12:05 a.m. Friday morning, December 31, 2021.She was retired as a custodian from Georgia Southern University. She was a member of Mount Zion A.M.E. Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Moss.She is survived by her son, Anthony (Mildred) Fagan of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Georgia Hayward of Hollywood, Fla.; and Frances (Eugene) Johnson of Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Frank (Mary) Walker of Hollywood, Fla.; four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, January 07, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.A celebration of life graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 08, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30459. The Rev. Frankie Owens will be eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2022

