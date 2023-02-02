Obituary - Mrs. Helen Roberson

Mrs. Helen Roberson, age 78, of Pembroke, Ga., passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Memorial Health University Medical Center of Savannah, Ga.She was an Evans County native, residing in Bryan County for many years.Mrs. Roberson was a retired composite lead of Gulfstream Aerospace Company of Savannah.She leaves to cherish fond memories: her husband of 55 years, Avery Roberson of Pembroke, Ga.; her children, Kimberly (Gerald) Paul of Pembroke, Ga.; Cheryl (Joseph) Simmons of Garden City, Ga.; and Gregory (Kelly) Roberson of Tampa, Fla.; her sisters, Dorothy Washington of Houston, Texas; and Janice Warren of Statesboro, Ga.; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at noon at Saint Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 647 Main Street, Daisy, GA 30417 with the Rev. Dr. C.L. Anderson, pastor, as eulogist.Mrs. Helen will lie in state from 11 a.m until noon.Interment will be at Northside Cemetery, Pembroke, GA.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.Statesboro Herald, February 2, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



