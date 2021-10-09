Obituary - Mrs. Helen Dalton

Mrs. Helen Dalton passed away at the age of 76 on Sunday, October 3, 2021, surrounded by her children after a brief hospitalization in Leesburg, Florida.Mrs. Dalton was born on March 4th, 1945, on a bright, cool Sunday morning in a cotton field in Kite, Georgia, to Milton Russell and Maggie Ruth Price Sheppard.Helen was a devoted wife and mother. She was a graduate of Kite High School in Kite, Georgia, then graduated from business college in Augusta, Georgia.Helen then moved to Stuart, Florida, and worked for Randolph and Randolph Attorney at Law. She later returned to Georgia with her husband and retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections.Mrs. Helen will be greatly and sadly missed by all of her family and friends.She is preceded in death by her husband, Paris Mitchell Dalton; and leaves behind four children, Derek Kirkland Dalton (Robin), Patrick Michael Dalton (Jackie), Chad Everett Dalton (Katrina) and Tonya Dalton Massey (John); nine grandchildren, Tony Cooper, Dale Gilley, Tiffany Singleton, Ashley Helen Logue, Zachary Lane Logue, Landon Dalton Logue, Tyler Mitchell Dalton, Hailey Marissa Dalton and Amy Mae Dalton, 13 stepgrands, 37 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She also has one sister, Frances Sheppard Lindsey (Edward); and several nieces and nephews.The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home with the Rev. Burton Dixon officiating.The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Chapman Funeral Home.Condolences may be expressed at www.chapmanfhofswainsboro.com.Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Helen Ruth Dalton, 76, of Kite.Statesboro Herald, October 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



