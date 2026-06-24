Obituary - Mrs. Gwenn Chester

After a long and brave battle with illness, Mrs. Gwenn Chester has gone to be with our Lord

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Ron, Gary and Glenn Iler; as well as her parents, Dorothy and Sands Iler.

She leaves behind her husband, Adrain Chester; sister, Sandra Dobbins (Don); her daughter, Lisa Sherrod (Kevin); and her two grandchildren, Will and Jaidyn Sherrod.

enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she did many arts and crafts with, such as making holidays wreaths. She also loved to fish and to cook for her family.

She will be deeply missed by all who know and love her.

All services will be private for the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to any local hospice facility.

Services are in care of Bulloch Funeral Care and Cremation.

Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2026

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