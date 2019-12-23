Obituary - Mrs. Gladys Williamson Cooper

Mrs. Gladys Williamson Cooper, age 61, passed on Thursday morning, December 19, 2019, at her residence. She was a native of Mississippi, but resided in Bulloch County for many years.

She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God of Statesboro, where she served as a faithful member and usher for over 40 years.

She was proud to be a breast cancer survivor.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Mr. Daniel Williamson and Mrs. Minnie Lee Williamson; and her brothers, Elder Daniel Williamson and Minister Larry Williamson.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mr. Leon Cooper; her devoted children, Mrs. Glanesa (Stanley) Scott, Mrs. Anitrice (Antonio) Aquilar, Mr. Deleon (Aneesha) Cooper, Mr. Terrance (April) Cooper, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Mr. Clerrance (Constance) Cooper of Detroit, Mich.; her sisters, Ms. Faye Mobley, Ms. Tamara Davis, Ms. Cindy Edwards, all of Tallahassee, Fla.; Mrs. Denise (Nicholas) Reed of Meridian, Miss.; Mrs. Betty (Charles) Moreland of Loraine, Ohio; her brother, Mr. Steven (Deborah) Williamson of Tallahassee, Fla.; a special friend, Elder Jeffery Stallings of Beulaville, N.C.; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the PCG family.

The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 24th, 2019, in the A.C. Dunlap Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc. and their professional care are in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, December 24, 2019

