Obituary - Mrs. Geraldine Williams

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Geraldine Williams, age 69, peacefully passed into rest Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her daughter's residence. The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late John Henry and Irene Lee Johnson.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a former employee of Briggs & Stratton.Mrs. Williams was a member of the Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir and served in other church capacities.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, John Henry "Smitty" Johnson, Elouise Johnson, Dollise Brannen and Betty Grace Bingham.She leaves memories to be cherished by her children, John Allen (Samantha) Williams Jr., Duluth, Ga.; Tonya Lacheryl Williams and Jamison Jabbar Williams, both of Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Xavier Elias Williams and Alexia Nicole Williams; her siblings, Doy (Helen) Johnson, Statesboro; Henry (Annette) Johnson, Orlando, Fla.; Shirlene Lemons, Fort Mill, S.C.; Blanche King, Jacksonville, N.C.; and Annette (Benjamin) Williams, Orlando, Fla.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mrs. Williams will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc. with the Rev. S. Maurice Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 30, 2020




