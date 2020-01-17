Obituary - Mrs. Geneva Lawrence

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Geneva Lawrence, age 75, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at her residence after an extended illness, under the very compassionate and professional care of Kindred Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.She was a native of Chatham County, but lived most of her adult life in Rochester, New York, recently relocating to Statesboro. She was a member of The Gospel Truth Word of God Holiness Church, Inc. She was a retired domestic engineer.She is survived by four daughters, Elzina McCullough (Robert) and Clara Roux, both of Rochester, New York; and Shawn Rogers and Joanne Simmons, both of Statesboro; three sons, Oliver Washington (Willie Mae Simmons) and Daniel Simmons, both of Statesboro; and James Simmons, Rochester, New York; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.The funeral service for Mrs. Lawrence will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of James R. Barnes Mortuary with Prophetess Pamela Mikell as eulogist and Elder Anthony Mikell, presiding. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery, Guyton, Ga.The family will receive friends on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.Viewing of Mrs. Lawrence will begin on Monday from noon until 7 p.m.Professional arrangements have been entrusted to James R. Barnes Mortuary.Statesboro Herald, January 18, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



