Obituary - Mrs. Gail LaFrance Sampson

Mrs. Gail LaFrance Sampson, age 56, of Savannah, Ga., passed peacefully on Saturday, January 11, at Memorial Health University Medical Center after an extended illness.Mrs. Sampson was educated in the Chatham County School System. She was a faithful member of St. John “The Mighty Fortress” Baptist Church in Savannah, Ga. She was employed as a nursing assistant by a local nursing home.She leaves her loving sisters to cherish her memories: Mrs. Glenda Brown of Silver Springs, Md.; Mrs. Mary Juman of Olney, Md.; and Mrs. Jacky Clayton of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.The homegoing celebration service for Mrs. Sampson will be held on Saturday, January 18, at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, with the service starting at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ernest Harris as eulogist.Mrs. Sampson will lie in state from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.The internment service will be held in the Beautiful Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, is in charge of the services.Statesboro Herald, January 16, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.