Obituary - Mrs. Floyce Joette “Tiny” Lord

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Floyce Joette “Tiny” Lord, age 87, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at The Gardens Senior Living in Statesboro, Georgia, after an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Joette was a Bulloch County native and was known by many for her famous chocolate layer cake.

She was a loving, devoted wife and mother to her husband and children and was the best “Nannie” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She worked as an administrative assistant for the Bulloch County Extension Agency for many, many years. She became a familiar, helping hand to many 4-H students as well as local farmers.

She retired at the age of 70 and spent her time enjoying life with her husband, children, grandchildren and church family. She was a loyal and devoted member of Temple Hill Baptist Church.

Joette was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Mamie Hendrix; husband, Lonnie “Gene” Lord Jr.; son, Mitchell “Mickey” Hendrix; siblings, Stephen Bernice Hendrix, Emory Floyd Hendrix, Floy Ouida Mallard, William Vernon Hendrix, Thomas Albert Hendrix and Calvin “Cap” Hendrix.

She is survived by her children, Jeanie and Tommy Sims, Brooks and Patricia Lord; her grandchildren, Mindy Denmark (Daniel), Nikki Perkins (Lyn), Karly Lord, Kassie Lord, Katy Lord; her great-grandchildren, Olen Denmark, Charlotte Kenyon, Dailey Perkins; sister, Sarah Joyce Kunkel; as well as many special family and friends.

The family of Joette would like to extend sincere gratitude and appreciation to Alan Skipper and the entire loving staff at The Gardens Senior Living. Also, a big thank you to Kelly Mcafee and Lauren Collins with Regency SouthernCare Hospice. The family of “Mrs. Joe” will be forever grateful for all your love and care over the past few years.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, July 28, 2024, from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Denmark, Karl Dietsch, Hayestin Kenyon, Raymond Miles, Lyn Perkins and Robert Turner.

Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 26, 2024

