Obituary - Mrs. Evelyn Paulyne Dyches Williams

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Evelyn Paulyne Dyches Williams, age 82, died Friday morning at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County attended Statesboro High School. She was employed for many years with Royden Wear, Braswell Foods and Buzz Lee's Store.Paulyne had attended the Statesboro Church of God.She was preceded in death by her parents, David Lee Dyches and Janie Mae Mobley Dyches; a daughter, Debra Ann Williams; a son, Randy Ray Williams; a granddaughter, Haley Jo Williams Warren; and two brothers, Walter Dyches and Daniel Dyches.Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Tammy Williams of Clito; six grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Ellis, Amber Williams, Miranda Clayton, Nicole Brown (Juan), Derrick Joiner and Zackary Parrish (Hannah); six great-grandchildren, four sisters and a brother-in-law, Sue Gravely of Brooklet, Geraldine Barrs of Clito, Audrey Thompson of Clito and Josephine and Gene Davis of Statesboro; four brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert Dyches of Florida, Harry and Linda Dyches of Statesboro, Jimmy Lee Dyches of Dover and David Earl Dyches of Clito; and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Monday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Swanson officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Stacey Dyches, Steve Dyches, Jimmy Dyches, David Earl Dyches, Harry Dyches, Lamar Davis, Keith Dyches, Dan Dyches, Jack Thompson, Jeff Dyches, Jamie Dyches, Tony Dyches, Jason Dyches, Damien Dyches, Justin Dyches and Zackary Parrish.Statesboro Herald, January 18, 2020




