Obituary - Mrs. Evelyn “Dale” Davis Deal Burnsed

Mrs. Evelyn “Dale” Davis Deal Burnsed, age 85, passed away on December 12, 2022.She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1937 to the late Ottis Wilbur Waters and Bertha Mae Hill Waters, but lived most of her life in Bulloch County and attended Bulloch County Schools.Dale had a servant’s heart and always wanted to help others.In 1979, she received her LPN and began work as a practical nurse.Later, she attended Armstrong State College, where she received her RN in 1986.She was a longtime employee of Bulloch Memorial Hospital, CareOne Home Health and retired from Willingway in 2011.For over 14 years, Dale attended Excelsior Baptist Church in Candler County before moving to Brooklet. In Brooklet, she became an active member at Brooklet First Baptist Church, where she remained for over 45 years, enjoying playing both the organ and piano.As a young mother, she was active in her community and the public school system.When she wasn’t playing the piano for the community, she enjoyed making music with her grandchildren. Any occasion was an occasion that required music.Dale also liked to garden and to fish.Dale was preceded in death by three husbands, William O. Davis Jr., Benjamin H. Deal and Eugene Burnsed; a daughter, Janine Deal; a sister, Lynda Kay Brannen; and a granddaughter and grandson.She is survived by, and will be greatly missed by, her children, William Glenn Davis (Lisa), Janet Bennett (Al), Russell Davis (Mischel), Mark Davis (Sara), Charlene Deal, Brian Deal (Christy), Al Deal (Anna) and Janet Deal; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Brooklet First Baptist Church with the Rev. Patrick McElveen and the Rev. Joe Eason officiating.The body will lie in state from 1-3 p.m. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Grandsons are honored to be pallbearers.Statesboro Herald, December 13, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



