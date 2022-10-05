Obituary - Mrs. Eva G. McClure

Mrs. Eva G. McClure, age 92, passed away at The Gardens at Southern Manor in Statesboro, Georgia, on Monday, October 3, 2022.She was born on November 19, 1929, in Carbon, Indiana, to Earl and Eva Marie Parsons.She lived in Griffith, Indiana, from 1962 until 1994 before moving to Bulloch County.Mrs. McClure was a graduate of Van Buren High School and Indiana State College of Nursing, earning a degree in nursing.Her career started as a trauma and emergency nurse and ended as a private physician’s nurse for over 25 years in Schererville, Indiana.Mrs. McClure had enjoyed being a member of the Statesboro Newcomers Club, Statesboro ACTS and an array of card clubs since 1995.She especially loved her church family at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, where she had been a member since 1995.Mrs. McClure had a love for vintage things, including collecting glassware and antiques.Mrs. McClure is proceeded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, George McClure.She is survived in love by her son, Howard McClure (Bobbi Allen); grandchildren, Paige McClure, Emily McClure, Kyle McClure, Amanda Holt (Andrew) and Sarah Ferguson; great-grandchildren, Lucas English and Ruby Holt (due November 2022); a nephew, Randy Porter; and her nieces, Toni Koval (Joe) and Sheryle Yount (Bart).A memorial service honoring Mrs. McClure's life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her honor to Ogeechee Area Hospice.Deal Funeral Directors, Statesboro, GA, is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, October 6, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



