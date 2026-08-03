Obituary - Mrs. Edith Carol Shaw

Mrs. Edith Carol Shaw, age 91, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 29th, 2026, at R.A.B. Home Healthcare and Memory Care, Pooler, GA., surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Shaw was born on June 10th, 1935, in Carrywood, Idaho, to the late Roy G. Tremblay and Esther C. Elmer Tremblay.

Mrs. Shaw was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Harold Shaw; brother, George (Eddie) R. Tremblay; half-sister, Ann Parrish-Claus; and half-brother, George E. Parrish.

She is survived by her daughter, Ruby Diane Galloway (Bill) of Brooklet; her grandchildren, Bethany Woods (Byron), Nichole Hulsey, Jeremy Hulsey (Betina); her nephews, John Bacon (Susan), Herschel Bacon; her great-grandchildren, Andre Woods (Logaan), Joshua Woods, Ethan Woods, Nicholas Hulsey, Elijah Hulsey, Tyler Hulsey, Leanna Hulsey and Summer Hulsey; and her great-great-grandchildren, Kiannis Mosley and Leighmani Lane; niece, Valorie Tremblay-Tibbetts (Kenneth), Elk City, Okla.; nephew, John R. Tremblay, Elk City, Okla.; three great-nephews, Joshua Cain (Bailey), Midland, Texas; Cody Cain (Jennifer) Canute, Okla.; John Lee Tremblay (Heather), Granite, Okla.; four great-great-nephews and two great-great-nieces.

She was raised in Idaho, lived in Washington state for two years and later moved to Georgia in 1956. She worked not only as a homemaker, but as a bookkeeper for over 30 years for her husband, Charlie. She also was a volunteer firefighter and worked with EMS as an EMT.

Mrs. Shaw blessed many people with her talents, such as crocheted bedspreads, afghans, baby blankets, lap throws and beautiful flower arrangements for family/friends for homes and burial sites.

She had an avid love for animals, and her favorite pastime was fishing.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 7th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8th, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 4, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.